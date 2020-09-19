Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The highly-anticipated first game of Dream11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai and Chennai will take place at the Sheikh Abu Zayed stadium in Dubai today, September 19. Four-time IPL winners, Mumbai, will take on three-time IPL winners Chennai in the opening game of the IPL 2020 season. Here is the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 weather forecast, Mumbai vs Chennai IPL pitch report and Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming details.

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 weather forecast

With the matches being played in the United Arab Emirates instead of India, acclimatisation to the weather conditions will play a considerable role in the teams' performances. The Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 weather forecast for Dubai today, according to Accuweather, is hot and dry. The maximum temperature is expected to reach an uncomfortable high of 42°C in the afternoon but will drop down to about 32°C by the time the players take the field.

In keeping with the general weather conditions of the UAE, there will be very little humidity and no cloud cover. There is no rain predicted which means we can expect to have a full 20-over-per-side curtain-raiser.

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL pitch report

The pitch at Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium is initially expected to provide some assistance to pace bowlers but may become slow once the game proceeds. This will mean that more action can be expected from the spinners over the course of the tournament. Both Chennai and Mumbai are missing their veteran bowlers, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga.

The pitch has very little grass cover, along with short boundaries, which should help the batsmen score a few extra runs. The highest score recorded at the Sheikh Abu Zayed stadium in a T20 is 225. This was scored by Afghanistan and Ireland. The highest successfully total chased here is 163 by Hong Kong. This indicates that there won't be many high scoring games and 150-170 should be a par score on the ground.

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live streaming

The Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live scores can be found on IPL's website and the websites of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Chennai match can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image Credits: Mumbai IPL team Twitter