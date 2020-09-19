Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Come Up With Funny Memes To Troll Punjab's IPL Team On Twitter

The KL Rahul-led Punjab IPL team has been subjected to some merciless trolling ahead of their Sunday night fixture against Delhi at Dubai. Punjab's fans have been hard at work defending their side from trolls and fans of other Dream11 IPL 2020 sides, who have launched a bevvy of memes against the squad. In fact, the back-and-forth has been so extensive that the topic started to trend on the micro-blogging site late last night.

Punjab's gruelling IPL history

Most of the trolling of the side is targeted at the fact that the Punjab IPL team is one of the only sides to have never clinched the title at the tournament. Despite having a well-balanced and talented side on paper, the Punjab IPL team has consistently failed to provide results. Apart from Kohli's Bangalore side and the young Delhi team, Punjab is the only team to have never laid their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

After a promising start in the 2008 edition of the league, where they went all the way to the semi-finals, Punjab consistently failed to impress. They almost made the semi-finals in 2009 but lost out to Chennai. In 2010 they finished in last place. After a few more disappointing years, Punjab finally reached the finals at the 2014 IPL where they faced Kolkata. They ended the season as the runner-ups after a closely contested match.

In the years after, the team had back-to-back last-place finishes, despite some outstanding individual performances. Their best standings in the IPL apart from 2008 and 2014 have been their 5th position finishes in 2009, 2011 and 2017. Even after putting up gritty performances, Punjab seem unable to clinch wins at the right moments. With the personnel changes that have taken place, this is a trend KL Rahul and co will hope to break at Dream11 IPL 2020.

Netizens troll Punjab IPL team for their poor showings at the tournament:

Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

Punjab will play their first Dream11 IPL 2020 match against the Shreyas Iyer led Delhi side on Sunday, September 20 at 7:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium.

Punjab Dream11 IPL squad

Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, K Gowtham, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Mandeep Singh, M Ashwin, Chris Jordan, J Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel

Image Credits: Punjab IPL Team Twitter