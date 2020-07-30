IPL 2020 Organizers Mull Favourite Pasttime For Players In UAE In Biosecure Bubble

The IPL 2020 looks set to be a unique season for a variety of reasons. In addition to the tournament being held in the United Arab Emirates, it also poses several challenges for team management as the players will not be able to leave the hotel due to COVID-19 concerns. Therefore, it looks like IPL teams have figured out a new way to plan for non-match days and that includes virtual gaming for the players.

Virtual gaming high on the agenda of IPL 2020 teams this season

According to media reports, an official associated with one of the IPL teams discussed how teams are preparing for non-match days of the IPL 2020. Press reports covered that since players will not be able to leave hotel premises and will have to stay indoors, teams are working extra hard this season to plan for the non-match days. Therefore Xbox and virtual-gaming facilities would be provided to the players, to keep them busy between matches and training sessions.

Explaining further on the non-matchday plans or the players, the reports mentioned how indoor games like foosball, table tennis and pool are a big hit amongst the players. Thus, to get the players to stay indoors during IPL 2020, teams will have to create an atmosphere where the players are excited to hit the team room and engage among themselves on non-match days.

Players will need to be entertained if immediate family isn’t allowed to travel with them

Another official speaking to the media explained that while activities like watching Netflix in your own room is common, they need to do more to engage the players. The official also expressed his concern at the challenge, especially if the players’ families aren’t allowed to travel with them through IPL 2020. Expounding on the same, the official said that they will be discussing the regulations regarding players’ families, with the BCCI post the IPL Governing Council meeting on Sunday.

The official revealed that a few IPL franchises have requested for the players to be allowed to have their families with them, since COVID regulations in the UAE do not require a person to go into quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 report with them. The official concluded that the franchises have requested for permission to allow the player’s’ wives or girlfriends to come for a small duration, such as for 10-12 days during the course of the tournament.

If the IPL teams manage to set up virtual games for the cricketers, several cricketers would be extremely happy with the setup. MS Dhoni’s love for PUBG is known by all. In a recent Instagram live session. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had admitted that the CSK captain’s love for PUBG is leading to him talking about the game even in his sleep. Even RCB captain Virat Kohli has talked about his love for games, with SportsKeeda also revealing that the player loves playing games like FIFA.

Image Courtesy: instagram/indiancricketteam