IPL 2020: Overseas Players Set To Get NOCs From Cricket Boards If Event Takes Place

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted normalcy and has brought the world to a standstill. All major sporting events across the world stand suspended at the moment. The COVID-19 has put the entire world into a lockdown. There are no international or domestic fixtures being played because of the coronavirus outbreak.

IPL postponed: Overseas players set to get NOCs

With so much certainty around and the risk of Coronavirus outbreak, the cricket boards of Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand are compliant to the idea of sending their players to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) if it goes ahead as planned. The government of the respective countries will have the final say on the players' travel to the host country with the IPL postponed. It all depends on whether or not adequate measures are being implemented to combat the spread of the pandemic.

A spokesperson from Cricket Australia (CA) said that the board was working with players and their managers on ensuring that the players are aware of all the facts before they consider playing overseas. He added that the NOCs will most likely be issued along with information to ensure all players are fully informed before making individual decisions as it is a very fluid situation.

There are 16 Australian players set to play in the IPL 2020 but they are uncertain about their participation after the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday issued an indefinite Level 4 travel ban for the entire world. But, Judie Andersen who manages Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood said there was nothing from Cricket Australia (on revoking NOCs) at the moment but they are reviewing the situation. He added that there have been no further updates regarding the IPL 2020 besides a tentative date of April 15.

New Zealand Cricket also seems to be on the same page as Cricket Australia. An official said that no consideration is given to revoking NOCs. He added that NZC is instead focussing on ensuring their professional players, men and women, receive the most relevant information, advice and guidance as it comes to hand.

