IPL 2020: Paddy Upton Takes Dig At N Srinivasan For 'Raina Will Miss Out On Money' Claim?

Suresh Raina’s surprising decision to opt-out of IPL 2020 just weeks before the tournament has triggered discussions regarding the safety of the bio-secure bubble as well as the IPL schedule. The comments made by CSK owner N Srinivasan while referring to Suresh Raina’s withdrawal have also made the headlines. In light of the whole incident, mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton has suggested that more cases like Suresh Raina may be seen in the future as well, while also referring to the comments made by CSK owner N Srinivasan.

‘Funny things’ could happen in IPL 2020: Upton

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Paddy Upton, who has worked with franchises all over the world warned that several players are ‘in the same boat’ as Suresh Raina. The coach suggested that since the IPL 2020 will be played in empty stadiums, a lot of ‘funny things’ could take place in this year’s competition. The coach also talked about Suresh Raina’s decision to opt out of the IPL 2020.

The CSK batsman is said to have had concerns about the number of COVID-19 cases in the CSK camp, as well as being troubled by a personal family tragedy. Paddy Upton conceded that there might be several others in the same boat as Suresh Raina, appealing to the teams to be aware of the same and take care of the cricketers during the IPL schedule. He admitted that living in the bio-secure bubble can be tough mentally, as he hinted that both players and coaches may find it difficult to deal with their environment.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Paddy Upton on CSK owner N Srinivasan’s comments

Upton also seemingly took a dig at CSK owner N Srinivasan’s recent statements. After the news of Suresh Raina’s departure was announced, the CSK owner while speaking to the press said that Suresh Raina would want to come back to the IPL 2020 as he would regret the money he will lose out on by not featuring in the tournament. The CSK owner also made a cryptic comment about success getting to one’s head, in an apparent reference to Suresh Raina.

N Srinivasan (in Indian Express) said "Next year is next year, Raina is a great player, very important for CSK & will stand by him" - When he was asked whether Suresh Raina will play for CSK in 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2020

Addressing the news, Paddy Upton called on IPL franchises to predict the impact the pandemic and the bio-secure bubble will have on the players. Calling on teams to not have a knee jerk reaction, Upton said that it is best to avoid making strange comments in the media.

Paddy Upton claimed that smart teams will instead develop a support system to help their players. He also said that it is unlikely that Suresh Raina’s departure from the IPL 2020 was driven by money, as he doesn’t think that was a strong consideration for the CSK batsman. Indirectly addressing N Srinivasan’s comments, Upton said that it is important to respect Suresh Raina’s decision and avoid the discussions about how much money he will be losing.

Image Courtesy: IPL website