IPL 2020: Pravin Amre Set To Head Talent Scouting At Mumbai Indians After Delhi Capitals

The auction for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in Kolkata on December 19 and top players from India and around the world will be hoping to land a lucrative contract with at least one of the eight franchises. The cash-rich league continues to be in news for a variety of reasons. Mumbai Indians are known to scout and nurture young talent and once again they are in news after signing another high-profile name, who will soon become part of their talent scouting team.

IPL 2020: Pravin Amre to join Mumbai Indians

According to a report published by a leading Indian media daily on Tuesday, former India batsman Pravin Amre is set to become the head of talent scouting for the Mumbai Indians after the team's owners were hugely impressed with his ability to develop young talent at the Delhi Capitals in a similar role. Amre parted ways with Capitals after mutual consent.

The Mumbai-based former cricketer expressed his desire to spend more time with his family as he has been on the road since the last 8 years due to IPL and other domestic cricket commitments. Amre is satisfied to have played a role in helping the Mumbai-based duo of Shreyas (Iyer) and Prithvi (Shaw) to become the established star batsmen that they are today for the Mumbai domestic team, Delhi Capitals and for the Indian national team. Amre will join a highly talented talent scout team boasting of former India coach John Wright and other ex-Indian players such as Kiran More, Abey Kuruvilla and TA Sekhar.

Mumbai Indians' scouts have discovered some precocious talents who have gone onto play international cricket for Team India. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya who are now regulars with Team India, came into the limelight with the Mumbai Indians. The likes of Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande were also nurtured by the talent scouting team, which was led by John Wright. Amre spent three years with the now erstwhile Pune Warriors India before moving to the Delhi Capitals, taking over from the former Delhi stumper Vijay Dahiya.

