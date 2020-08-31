Last Updated:

IPL 2020: Sneak Peek Into Mumbai Indians' 15,000sq-ft 'bio Bubble' In Abu Dhabi Hotel

A sneak peek into the grand Mumbai Indians team lounge 'One family' at the Abu Dhabi hotel for recreational activities, team bonding and other indoor games.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
Keeping in mind all necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not letting enthusiasm of the world’s biggest T20 league fade, Mumbai Indians’ whole team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Main lounge area in the 15,000 sq-ft 'bio bubble' for players to perform team bonding, recreational activities amid COVID-19 scare.

Mumbai Indians Team Lounge at Abu Dhabi hotel comes with an exclusive gaming centre for crickets to relax and or divert their mind.

The wall in Mumbai Indians team bio-bubble embedded with the star players who recently finished their quarantine period and are now preparing to show their skills from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians team captain, Rohit Sharma having a joyous time with the team members at the newly-opened recreational centre.

Anmolpreet Singh engrossed in a game of Table Tennis at 'One Family' lounge

The 'Pandya brothers' having a gala time while performing a song for the teammates when they met after finishing their quarantine period. 

Full band-set present in the 'bio bubble' for music performances exclusively among team members and their families. 

From carroms to chess to other indoor games, everything present at the 'One Family' lounge only Mumbai Indians' players to take off the heat.

