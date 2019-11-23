IPL 2020: How Star Performers In The Abu Dhabi T10 League Have Won Franchises' Attention

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is at its business end and the Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Qalandars will contest in the playoffs this season. While writing this report, Maratha Arabians were 89/4 in 7.5 overs against Qalandars in the 1st Qualifier match in Abu Dhabi. The tournament has seen some amazing performances by both batsmen and bowlers.

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be held at Kolkata on 19 December. While a number of big names were retained by the eight franchises, there were a few surprises as well in the list of released players. However, all is not lost for the players who do not have a team. They can still hope to land a contract with teams likely to go for a bidding war, due to which some might even end up getting luckier.

T10 League Star No.1: Tom Banton

The 21-year-old England cricketer has been in news for quite some while due to his batting skills. The wicket-keeper batsman is currently playing for Qalandars in the T10 League, where he has scored 162 runs in just 6 matches at a strike rate of 200. He is very likely to be picked by one of the leading IPL franchises, which is reportedly Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings.

After scoring 53 runs off 28 balls against defending champions Northern Warriors last Monday, Banton hit a breezy 80 off just 28 balls in the previous game, winning the matches for Qalandars on both the occasions. Speaking to a leading media house in Abu Dhabi, England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Banton as a superb talent, while former captain Nasser Hussain recently remarked that Banton has a huge potential and England should pick him more for their limited-overs matches.

Speaking about his performance, Banton said that he just sees the ball and hits it and if it comes off, so be it, and if doesn’t, it doesn’t. He is aware that there will be times where the way he plays, he will get out and it will look quite silly. Banton added that the league is kind of hit-and-miss cricket and the mood has been light. Even as the Qalandars have changed quite a lot from the draft initially, there are a lot of English players so Banton feels as if he is in a comfortable environment with a lot of banter flying around

T10 League Star No.2: Chris Lynn

The destructive opening batsman has let his bat do the talking and let the IPL franchises take notice of what he brings to the table. Lynn, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL previously, was recently released by the franchise.

The Maratha Arabians’ is the highest run-getter in the tournament and is making sure he lands a contract when he goes up for auction.

Speaking about form, Lynn said that every opportunity he gets, he wants to put his hand up. He also added that there are a couple of IPL coaches at the T10 League and they know a couple of performances don’t make a whole summer. Lynn concluded that there is quite a bit of cricket coming up, but first and foremost, winning the title with the Arabians is the most important.