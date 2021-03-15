IPL 2020 Success Spurs Creation Of First-of-its-kind 'MBA In Cricket' Degree In Australia

Quick links:
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia is set to launch an MBA degree for cricket. The course will include the learnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI-organised IPL is the richest cricketing league in the world and its success has spurred the launch of several other T20 leagues the world over.
While speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, the director of Australian Graduate School of Management Executive Education at UNSW said that the purpose of the MBA in Cricket course is to identify the next CEO of Cricket Australia. Apart from the CEO role, the candidates applying for the course can even eye administrative roles with the board. The course will include the learnings of managing a cash-rich tournament like IPL, which will see candidates travelling to India for three years.
According to reports, the idea behind including cricket among the MBA degrees in Australia was first formulated by Australia’s cricket player’s reunion. Among the learnings of IPL, the course will incorporate the marketing of IPL, fan engagement in the tournament, media and sports law and several other aspects. It is estimated that the MBA in Cricket degree course will cost AU$100,000 (â‚¹56.15 lakh).
The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee recently revealed the entire itinerary for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The entire tournament will be held at neutral venues in order to take away the home advantage from all teams. The decision was made after the BCCI had removed the home grounds of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals from their list of IPL 2021 venues in order to limit team’s travelling plans amidst the pandemic.
#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021
Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸
Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz
On January 20, all eight IPL 2021 franchises revealed their entire list of retentions for the upcoming season. The following month, they further enhanced their squad by acquiring new cricketers at the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire squads of all eight franchises, including the Rajasthan Royals team 2021 for the much-awaited season, scheduled to launch on April 9.
Check out how @mipaltan, @KKRiders, @DelhiCapitals & @ChennaiIPL stack up after the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 2âƒ£0âƒ£2âƒ£1âƒ£ ðŸ‘ ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/Icx5LhHjv3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2021
Here's how the @SunRisers, @RCBTweets, @rajasthanroyals & @PunjabKingsIPL squads look after the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 2âƒ£0âƒ£2âƒ£1âƒ£ ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/xyQAgLVV5R— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2021
