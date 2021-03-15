IPL 2020 Success Spurs Creation Of First-of-its-kind 'MBA In Cricket' Degree In Australia

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia is set to launch an MBA degree for cricket. The course will include the learnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI-organised IPL is the richest cricketing league in the world and its success has spurred the launch of several other T20 leagues the world over.

MBA degrees in Australia: Candidates can now apply for MBA in Cricket

While speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, the director of Australian Graduate School of Management Executive Education at UNSW said that the purpose of the MBA in Cricket course is to identify the next CEO of Cricket Australia. Apart from the CEO role, the candidates applying for the course can even eye administrative roles with the board. The course will include the learnings of managing a cash-rich tournament like IPL, which will see candidates travelling to India for three years.

According to reports, the idea behind including cricket among the MBA degrees in Australia was first formulated by Australia’s cricket player’s reunion. Among the learnings of IPL, the course will incorporate the marketing of IPL, fan engagement in the tournament, media and sports law and several other aspects. It is estimated that the MBA in Cricket degree course will cost AU$100,000 (â‚¹56.15 lakh).

