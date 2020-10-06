IPL 2020: 'Team Going In The Right Direction,' Reckons Prithvi Shaw; Hails Overall Effort

After giving a power start to Delhi against Bangalore, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw feels that everything is going according to plan for Delhi in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Shaw provided yet another blazing start against the Bangalore on Monday, smashing a quickfire 42 off 23 balls. The Delhi outfit went on to win the match comfortably by 59 runs.

Shaw emphasized on the positive start by the team, adding that the batting, bowling - skills-wise, the team is in the right direction

"I think it's a very good start, a very positive start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. We just have to go out there and execute our plans, whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly, we are doing perfectly. Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling - skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team," said Shaw in a Delhi release.

On the team's bowling effort against Bangalore, Shaw apprised about the preparedness of the bowlers and further hailed the wonderful effort by the bowling unit.

"I feel the bowlers are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers. Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Harshal did great too. "They are well-prepared before the game and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job," he said.

Delhi thrash Bangalore by 59 runs; climb to the top of the table

Delhi defeated Bangalore by 59 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Sent into bat, Delhi scored 196 for four in their stipulated 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 53 off 26 balls while Prithvi Shaw (42), Rishabh Pant (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also made substantial contributions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a formidable target of 197, Bangalore were restricted to 137 for nine. With 43 off 39 balls, skipper Virat Kohli was the highest scorer for his side even as the others failed to impress. For Delhi, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ended with excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

