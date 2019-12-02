The Debate
IPL 2020: Top 5 Performances By Tamil Nadu Stars In The 2018 And 2019 Seasons

Cricket News

As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at five of the best performances by Tamil Nadu stars in the last two years.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some sparkling performances by Tamil Nadu cricketers. Players like Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay have been integral members of their respective teams with their exploits at the mega event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at five of the best performances by Tamil Nadu stars in the last two years. 

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

IPL 2020: Top 5 IPL performances by Tamil Nadu stars in the last two years

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP vs RR (IPL 2019)

Playing a crucial home game against Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin put up an all-round match-winning effort in Mohali. During KXIP’s innings, Ashwin scored a 4-ball 17* to extend his team’s total to 182-6. He then backed up his batting exploits with the ball by derailing the Rajasthan Royals' run-chase. Ashwin was later adjudged as Player-of-the-Match for his cameo and 2-24 in 4 overs.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR vs RR (IPL 2019)

Dinesh Karthik led from the front and scored a whirlwind 97* from just 50 balls against Rajasthan Royals. His innings comprised of 7 hits to the fence and 9 over it as KKR went on to defeat the Royals by 20 runs.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Washington Sundar, RCB vs SRH (IPL 2019)

Washington Sundar accounted for the wickets of Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar in a home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He ended with figures of 3-24 to restrict SRH to 175-7 in their 20 overs. In turn, RCB chased down the target with just 4 balls to spare.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Dinesh Karthik, KKR vs RR (IPL 2018)

Dinesh Karthik scored 52 from just 38 balls to take his side from 51-4 to 169-7 in 20 overs. He then marshalled his troops on the field to help KKR secure an easy victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP vs RCB (IPL 2019)

In a game where every Kings XI pacer went for over 11 runs per over, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin conceded just 15 runs from his allotted four. RCB posted 202-4 in a high-scoring game while Ashwin finished with impressive figures of 4-0-15-1.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

