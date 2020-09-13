Aakash Chopra Is 'Mars Ready', VVS Has A Hilarious question For Fellow Commentator; Read

VVS Laxman came forward and hilariously trolled his former Indian Test team-mate, good friend as well as co-commentator Aakash Chopra after he posted an image of him heading to the UAE for a commentary stint in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

'Mars mein darshak honge?': VVS Laxman

It so happened that Chopra had posted an image on his official Twitter handle where he covered his full face and looked like an astronaut. The image was captioned by him as 'Mars ready....but will go via UAE'.

However, it was a matter of time before Laxman made his presence felt and made fun of Chopra by asking him 'Kya Mars mein darshak honge' ( Whether fans will be present on Mars). The former Delhi cricketer was not the one to back out and replied by saying 'Darshkon ka pata nahin par AakashVani zaroor hogi. (No clue about the fans but my voice will definitely make an impact).



IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

(Image Courtesy: @cricketaakash)

