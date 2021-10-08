IPL 2021: 3 Youngsters Who Scored 50 After Interaction With Virat Kohli

When you talk about being the best you also have to learn from the best. The Indian Premier League platform is an idle opportunity for youngsters to sharpen their cricketing skills while rubbing shoulders with the very best in the business. While Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been seen interacting with the youngsters, RCB skipper Virat Kohli too followed his former skipper's footstep and has been sharing advice with the youngsters during IPL 2021.

The advice given by one of the best cricketers in international cricket worked magic for some of the youngsters who went on to score a half-century the very next match. Here's a look at the three youngsters who benefitted from Virat Kohli's advice during the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: How Virat Kohli's advice worked wonders for Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer

The tall left-hander made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore and from there, went on to cement his place in KKR Playing XI courtesy of some outstanding knock with the bat so far. The biggest moment in a youngsters life came when he got a chance to interact with RCB skipper Virat Kohli. After a smashing 41 run knock against RCB, Venkatesh Iyer was seen getting some advice from Virat Kohli. The advice seemed to work for the youngster who scored half-century (53 runs) against Mumbai Indians in the next match.

A moment to cherish for young Venkatesh Iyer 😍



The beauty of #VIVOIPL #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/tBiGJo7S5Q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a good IPL 2021 tournament so far and is currently the third-highest run-getter Rajasthan Royals in the tournament. The youngster had a mixed start to the second leg and against RCB he had scored 31 runs from 27 balls. The Royals lost the match to RCB by 7 wickets but for the youngster, the loss turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he along with some other youngsters from the team got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli. Post the interaction, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century against CSK in the match which RR won by 7 wickets.

Ishan Kishan

The Mumbai Indians cricketer was recently selected for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, however, the wicketkeeper-batsman had failed to hit the strides in the initial matches of the second leg. During Mumbai Indians match against RCB Ishan Kishan scored only 9 runs and was dismissed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Post the RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli was seen consoling Ishan Kishan who was looking emotional. The chat proved to be a motivating factor for the youngster who returned back to form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.