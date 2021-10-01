IPL 2021: '34 Runs, 8.5 Average,' Suresh Raina's Record In UAE Leg For Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2021 after MS Dhoni-led squad defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets. Although many positives emerged out for the CSK in the IPL 2021, Suresh Raina's lean patch in the marquee tournament is indeed a worrying sign for the three times IPL champions. In fact, in the last four innings, Raina has scored only 34 runs with an average of 8.5.

Suresh Raina's IPL 2021 stats

'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina is known for his exploits with the bat, especially in the Indian Premier League. On numerous occasions, the southpaw has turned the match in favour of CSK. However, ever since the resumption of IPL 2021, Raina has struggled to find his form with the bat. In his last four innings, Raina has scored- 2, 11, 17, 4 for CSK. However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming believes that the southpaw will come good towards the business end of the tournament. In IPL 2021, Raina has played 11 matches, but has only scored 157 runs with an average of 19.62 and a strike rate of 127.64.

Raina's 'performances will improve' says Fleming

Following SRH vs CSK match, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming talked about the cricketer's lean patch during a conversation with ESPNcricinfo.

"We have got a pretty clear role for him," he said about Raina. "He has got an optimal time that we want him to bat, and we're afforded the luxury of having a player that can come in and be aggressive. So it's just getting the timing right with that and managing the batters around him. We value his experience and we think he's got a part to play through the middle, which is an area that we've identified we can make a strength. Suresh is an experienced player, who has earned a bit of leeway. I expect as the tournament goes on, his performances will improve," Fleming added.

Steyn says Suresh Raina 'looked like a schoolboy cricketer' against MI

Following the CSK vs MI encounter, former South African pacer Dale Steyn did not like how Raina was dismissed and went on to say that the southpaw looked like a 'schoolboy cricketer'.

"Milne (Adam) and Boult (Trent) definitely started really well. Boult especially to Raina. He ran in, they set that field, an aggressive leg-side field and you can see immediately Raina just thought he didn't want anything of it. He looked like a schoolboy cricketer at a point there. I was like I couldn't believe this was an international player doing what he was doing and almost embarrassingly his bat broke and got out", said Dale Steyn while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

(Image: iplt20.com)