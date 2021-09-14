IPL 2021 5 Days To Go: Top Five Bowlers Who Have Most Hat-tricks In Tournament’s History

The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition is all set to go on floors in the UAE, from Sunday, September 19. Delhi Capitals star spinner Amit Mishra is on top of the list with three IPL hat-tricks in his career so far. Former India international Yuvraj Singh remains the only bowler to have picked two hat-tricks in the same edition of the tournament. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who is now known for his batting prowess and often stays away from bowling, is also amongst the list of players who have picked a hat-trick in the IPL.

Before the cash-rich league resumes from Sunday, let's take a look at the top five bowlers who have taken most hat-tricks in IPL history.

Top-5 Indian hat-trick takers in IPL

1. Amit Mishra - 3

2. Yuvraj Singh - 2

3. Rohit Sharma - 1

4. Lakshmipathy Balaji - 1

5. Jaydev Unadkat - 1

Top-5 overseas hat-trick takers in IPL

1. Makhaya Ntini - 1

2. Sunil Naraine - 1

3. Shane Watson - 1

4. Andrew Tye - 1

5. Sam Curran - 1

The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League started with three bowlers registering a hat-trick. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler in IPL's history to pick a hat-trick. Balaji achieved the feat in a match against erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. Amit Mishra and South African pacer Makhaya Ntini are the remaining two bowlers who picked a hat-trick in the first edition of the league. Mishra's hat-trick came while playing for Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, in a match against Deccan Chargers, a now-defunct team. Ntini, who played for Chennai Super Kings in 2008, registered his hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The second edition of IPL saw three more hat-tricks courtesy of Yuvraj Singh's two in the same season and Rohit Sharma's one, which came against his current team Mumbai Indians. Yuvraj Singh's hat-tricks in the 2009 edition came against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers. Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar was the sole bowler to register a hat-trick in 2010 as he bowled an amazing spell to help his team dismiss Rajasthan Royals for just 92 runs. Kumar, who played for RCB at the time, was crucial in his team's victory that night.

Amit Mishra registered his second hat-trick of IPL in 2011 when he helped his then-team Deccan Chargers beat Punjab Kings by 82 runs. Mishra's third hat-trick came in 2013 when he was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mishra became the only player to claim three hat-tricks in the IPL, a record that is still intact. Ajit Chandila (2012), Sunil Naraine (2013), Praveen Tambe (2014), Shane Watson (2014), Axar Patel (2016), Samuel Badree (2017), Andrew Tye (2017), Jaydev Unadkat (2017), Sam Curran (2019), and Shreyas Gopal (2019) are the other bowlers who have picked at least one hat-trick in the IPL.

Image: PTI