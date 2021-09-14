IPL 2021 5 Days To Go: Top Five Players Who Have Hit Most Sixes In Tournament’s History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was stopped mid-way in May after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. With just 30 matches played in the 14th edition of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the second leg of the IPL will commence from Sunday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With just five days to go now let's take a look at the top 5 players who smashed the most number of sixes in the tournament's history:

5. Kieron Pollard - 211 (MI)

When a bowler begins his run-up towards the Big Man Pollard there's a higher chance of the ball going for a six rather than a four, the giant from Windies has hit more sixes, 211, in his career than fours, 207, and that says something about him. If he's aiming for a boundary, he going for the big one!

4. MS Dhoni - 217 (CSK & RSP)

This number 7 player just loves hitting sixes and he does with power, he has managed to hit a total of 217 so far and will be looking to hit many more as he tries to guide his team to an IPL title. Something he's probably hoping to do this season, other than win the IPL, is to finally get a century in the tournament, his highest so far has been 84*.

3. Rohit Sharma - 224 (DCR & MI)

Rohit started his IPL career at Deccan Chargers and then moved to Mumbai Indians. He has been one of the most successful players in IPL history and he has led MI to five IPL titles, which is the highest in the franchise's history. The fourth highest scorer in IPL history has managed to smash 224 sixes.

2. AB de Villiers - 245 (RCB & DC)

The explosive South African has managed 245 sixes during his time in the IPL. What is most fascinating about him though is that he can hit them all over the field, after all, he is known as Mr. 360. He also has the record for the highest number of Man of the Match awards in the tournament win 25 of them.

1. Chris Gayle - 357 (RCB & PBKS)

Of course, it's no surprise that the Jamaican giant is at the top of the list but the surprising part is that he is more than a hundred clear of the closest batsman when it comes to scoring sixes. Gayle has managed an absolutely insane 357 sixes during his IPL career and in just 139 innings that averages out to just over 2.5 sixes an innings. He also holds the record for the highest number of sixes smashed in a single match with 17. Gayle will definitely be adding more to his tally when the IPL resumes in five days' time.

Other important run scorers in the IPL

Virat Kohli - 205 (RCB), Suresh Raina - 202 (CSK & GL), David Warner - 201 (SRH & DC), Shane Watson - 190 (RR, RCB & CSK), Robin Uthappa - 163 (MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, RR & CSK).

Image: PTI/ BCCI