IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Smashes Century Off 46 Balls In RCB’s Intra-squad Match: Watch

The second phase of IPL 2021 is about to get underway in a couple of days' time and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation to send bowlers for a leather hunt during the remaining matches of IPL 2021. The Kohli-led RCB team is currently third on the points table with five wins from seven games as the IPL UAE leg will be a chance for them to begin their quest for their maiden title.

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers scores century in intrasquad match

AB De Villiers has not stepped onto the cricket field since the first leg of IPL 2021 which was played in India. With a chance of having a shot at the title this season, the South African cricketer will want to score big runs during the second phase of the tournament. The right-handed batsman warmed up for the tournament smashing a century in the intrasquad match.

Bold Diaries: RCB’s Practice Match



AB de Villiers scores a century, KS Bharat scores 95 as batsmen make merry in the practice match between Devdutt’s 11 and Harshal’s 11.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/izMI4LCSG1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 15, 2021

De Villiers smashed 104 runs in just 46 balls in the practice match on Tuesday. De Villier's batting consisted of 10 sixes and 7 boundaries while playing for Harshal Patel XI against Devdutt Padikkal's XI. AB de Villiers was slow to get off the blocks on a hot and humid day in the UAE, however, he finally found his rhythm and sent the ball across the boundary rope with ease. Despite putting 212 onboard thanks to AB de Villiers, the Harshal Patel team lost the match by 7 wickets to Devdutt Padikkal's XI with Kona Srikar Bharat leading the team's chase with 46-ball 95 knock.

Speaking about the condition to RCB, AB De Villiers said, "When I got off the bus, I thought we were crazy, playing cricket in the middle of the day here. Luckily the breeze came out and I told my partner, 'listen, let's get ourselves in and the wicket is going to get flat' which it did. I am very happy with runs on the board. I was very scratchy when I started. I got 19 off 19. I was happy to get the runs, nothing more valuable than getting runs in the middle."

About IPL UAE

The IPL 2021 UAE will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The playoffs will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai. RCB will be playing the opening match of the second leg against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The RCB vs KKR match is scheduled to take place on September 20.