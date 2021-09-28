IPL 2021: Abhishek Sharma Narrates How Williamson Motivated Him During Run-chase Vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma revealed about his time in the middle along with captain Kane Williamson as the duo stitched an unbeaten 48-run partnership to help SRH beat Rajasthan Royals. While Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 51, Abishek Sharma supported the team with a cameo of 21 runs off 16-balls. Speaking after SRH vs RR match, Abhishek Sharma revealed how Williamson gave him the confidence to finish the match.

"I think it was a big opportunity for me. I was waiting for my chance and wanted to contribute to my team. Feels good that this is our first win in Dubai. Throughout my time in the nets I was planning to play an innings such as this and take my team to victory," Abhishek was heard saying on Star Sports at the end of the game.

"Williamson is a great captain. He kept giving me the confidence and kept telling me that I could finish this match on my own," he added.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR who starred for both the teams

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played important knocks with the bat. The English opener scored a brilliant 60 while Kane Williamson put up an unbeaten 51. Meanwhile, Abishek Shamra played a small cameo of 21 in 16 balls to help the Orange Army chase down 165 with seven wickets in hand.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) and Rashid (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/30) picked up a wicket each. Meanwhile, Siddharth Kaul who played his first game of the IPL 2021 UAE leg finished with 2 for 36.

For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal got the team off to a flying start scoring a 23-ball 36 before Sanju Samson played a lone wolf's inning scoring an 85 of 57 balls. In the bowling, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahipal Lomror and Chetan Sakariya picked up a wicket each but that wasn't enough as the Sunrisers chased down the total with nine balls to spare.

The Royals will next be seen in action tomorrow when they square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore while the Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns will the Chennai Super Kings day after.

(Image: PTI)