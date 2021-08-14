IPL 2021: Abu Dhabi Health Dept Gives GPS Watches To Mumbai Indians For Quarantine Period

The countdown of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 phase 2 began as various franchises have touched the UAE to play the cricket extravaganza. IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) recently arrived in the UAE, and the Abu Dhabi health department has given the players GPS watches. As per an ANI report, Mumbai Indian players will have to undergo six-days quarantine in the team hotels, and the watches will ensure that the health department can check on the movement of the team members during their quarantine period if the need arises.

"The Mumbai Indians unit has been given GPS watches which the members will have to wear for the six days of their quarantine period. It has been given by the health department after they landed in Abu Dhabi and got their COVID-19 test done in the airport. Even last year, the strictness when it came to quarantine rules was more in Abu Dhabi and you needed COVID-19 negative reports to enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai," a source was quoted by the ANI.

"The Chennai Super Kings team which is staying in Dubai hasn't been provided any GPS watches by the Dubai authorities. They are undergoing COVID-19 testing on all days during the quarantine period," the source added.

IPL 2021 Phase 2

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. The BCCI later decided that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns of all stakeholders.

IPL 2021 Phase 2 will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi, where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

BCCI has decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE. The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow to ensure the league's smooth functioning.

Image Credits: PTI