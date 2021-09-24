IPL 2021: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman Lands In UAE To Join Sunrisers Hyderabad

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has finally joined up with SunRisers Hyderabad after there was initially an issue with his entry visa for the UAE. The Aghan spinner was in England playing in the first edition of The Hundred after he played only one game for SRH in the first half of the IPL 2021. Mujeeb will undergo mandatory quarantine. SRH took to Twitter to post a picture and welcome their spinner.

Mujeeb's compatriots were already present for SRH, Rashid Khan, and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and they underwent a six-day quarantine when they had arrived. Mujeeb will join up with his teammates after he completes his mandatory quarantine.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad form this season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad currently languish at the bottom of the table, having won only one of their eight games so far, with the only win coming against Punjab Kings. The franchise made a crucial decision to make Kane Williamson the captain instead of David Warner just before the IPL was interrupted.

In the second leg of the IPL 2021, SRH got off to a terrible start, losing their first match to Delhi Capitals in a one-sided battle. SRH after winning the toss decided to bat first. However, the team lost their ex-captain, David Warner, for a duck in the third ball of the innings without any runs on board. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (18) and skipper Kane Williamson (18) then added 29 runs before Saha mistimed a pull shot to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket of the bowling off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, putting together 31 runs for the third wicket partnership. Their innings was derailed after Axar Patel dismissed Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey (18) had a short stay at the crease and was soon followed by Kedar Jadhav (3) back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder could only score 10 runs before getting dismissed. Abdul Samad (28 off 21) along with Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) did try to play some big shots and up the run rate. However, Samad was dismissed after top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling. The Rashid Khan innings came to an end after he was run out, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets each.

Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target lost Prithvi Shaw early, but Shikhar Dhawan along with Shreyas Iyer ensured that the Capitals crossed the finish line without much trouble. Dhawan ended the match with 42 runs, while Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs.

(Image: @SunRisers/Twitter)