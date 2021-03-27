IPL 2021: After India-Eng ODI Finale, Jos Buttler To Join Rajasthan Royals Camp On Monday

Stepping into Eoin Morgan's shoes for the last two ODIs against India, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has confirmed that he will join the Rajasthan Royals' camp on Monday - just a day after the final ODI. Remarking that 2021 IPL would be the 'most important' one, Buttler added that it would help players get used to the conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup slated to be played in India later this year. The IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9 behind closed doors.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the final ODI on Sunday, Buttler said, "To an extent, this year's IPL will be most important. I have played a number of IPLs, have gotten used to the conditions having played a lot of cricket here. We also had one T20 World Cup in India as well in 2016."

"Playing in probably one of the biggest T20 competitions in the world with the best players before the World Cup, would be brilliant preparation for a World Cup. So excited to play in IPL, it's naturally a good time to have an IPL," he added. READ | Title-holders Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2021 as they eye sixth title

Elaborating on the preparations ahead of the IPL, the English batsman noted that there is a 'downtime' between the final ODI tomorrow and the Royals' first IPL game which is on April 12. "There are challenges about the bubble life and those kinds of things, it is about managing those things. IPL is a huge tournament and really excited to play in that. It gives you a lot of energy just the thought about playing in this tournament," he said.

Royals to lose Archer?

Providing an update on Jofra Archer's injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday, affirmed that the star speedster will have to undergo surgery. The ECB informed that the decision was taken following scans and subsequent consultant review after Archer returned to the UK on Tuesday. The pacer is set to undergo the procedure on Monday.

Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. Despite the injury to his elbow, Archer had played the Test and T20 series against India but had to pull out of the ongoing ODI series with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia in hindsight. While it has been confirmed that Archer will miss the initial stages of the IPL 2021, a surgery might cast doubt on his availability for the entire season.

IPL to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

11 doubleheaders where six teams will play 3-afternoon matches and two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimizing risk.

Image Credits: AP