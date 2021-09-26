IPL 2021: Aiden Markram Lauds Ravi Bishnoi; Says 'His Skill Set Is Just On Another Level'

Punjab Kings’ batter Aiden Markram has lauded Ravi Bishnoi for acquiring the necessary skill sets needed to be successful at top-level cricket. On Saturday, September 25, Bishnoi was the standout bowler for PBKS in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The leggie finished with a spell of 4-0-24-3 and helped his team defend a modest score of 125.

Bishnoi got the prized scalps of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad to keep the Kings in the match. Markram, who scored 27 off 32 in the match, stated that Bishnoi will only get better as he gets more experience of playing with the big boys of the cricket world.

“Incredible. It is amazing how he (Bishnoi) is still so young and yet his skill set is just on another level. I really think he is just going to go from strength to strength," Markram told media after the match.

Markram also had words of praises for the rest of the PBKS bowlers, especially Mohammad Shami, who had bowling figures of 4-0-14-2. Shami got rid of David Warner and Kane Williamson and reduced the Orange Army to 10 for two in 2.2 overs. Markram also praised Harpreet Brar for keeping things tight at one end, though the latter couldn’t make a breakthrough.

“If you look at the bowling unit as a whole, they were brilliant. (Mohammed) Shami started off with wickets in the powerplay, which is always crucial in defending a low score. And then for the two spinners - (Harpreet) Brar and Bish (Ravi Bishnoi) - to bowl the way they did was amazing," he stated.

'We can take a lot of confidence from this win': Aiden Markram

With the win, PBKS moved to fifth in the points table and now have eight points from 10 games. Markram said that KL Rahul and Co. can take a lot of confidence from the win against SRH.

“It is not always easy going to a surface where, to an extent, you are expected to do well as a spinner. But for them to deliver the goods, under pressure like it was tonight, in a must-win game, was important for us going forward. We can take a lot of confidence too as a team,” Markram added.

