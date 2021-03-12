IPL 2021: Airtel And Jio To Live Stream For Free, Provide Fans With THESE Recharge Plans

The Indian Premier League has enthralled cricket fans with high-octane cricket matches over the years. The T20 tournament enjoys a massive following in India, and millions of users tune in every year to catch the live action. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai. The IPL Governing Council informed that the IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Here is how fans can view the matches through various online platforms. Here are the Jio IPL recharge plan and Airtel plans 2021 details -

Jio IPL recharge plan: IPL Jio offer list

IPL Jio Offer 1- INR 401 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

28 days of validity

3GB data/ day + 6GB additional data

Free voice calling

100 SMSes per day

IPL Jio Offer 2 - INR 598 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

56 days of validity

112GB data

Free voice calling

100 SMSes per day

IPL Jio Offer 3 - INR 2,599 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

365 days of validity

2GB data/ day + 10GB additional data

Free voice calling

100 SMSes per day

Jio IPL recharge plan (Add-Ons)

INR 499 Add-On plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

84GB data (1.5GB/ day)

56 days validity

INR 612 Add-On plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

Up to 72GB data

6,000 minutes non-Jio calls

Lasts until the validity of the primary pack

INR 1,004 Add-On plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

120 days of validity

200GB data

INR 1,206 Add-On plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

180 days of validity

240GB data

INR 1,208 Add-On plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

240 days of validity

240GB data

Airtel plans 2021: IPL Airtel offer list

IPL Airtel offer 1 - INR 401 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

28 days of validity

3GB data/ day

IPL Airtel offer 2 - INR 448 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

28 days of validity

3GB data/ day

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMSes per day

IPL Airtel offer 3 - INR 499 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

28 days of validity

3GB data/ day

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMSes per day

IPL Airtel offer 4 - INR 599 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

56 days of validity

2GB data/ day

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMSes per day

IPL Airtel offer 5 - INR 2,698 recharge plan -

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription

365 days of validity

2GB data/ day

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMSes per day

Image source: Indian Premier League Twitter