IPL 2021: Airtel And Jio To Live Stream For Free, Provide Fans With THESE Recharge Plans

The Indian Premier League has enthralled cricket fans with high-octane cricket matches over the years. The T20 tournament enjoys a massive following in India, and millions of users tune in every year to catch the live action. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai. The IPL Governing Council informed that the IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Here is how fans can view the matches through various online platforms. Here are the Jio IPL recharge plan and Airtel plans 2021 details -
Jio IPL recharge plan: IPL Jio offer list
IPL Jio Offer 1- INR 401 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 28 days of validity
- 3GB data/ day + 6GB additional data
- Free voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
IPL Jio Offer 2 - INR 598 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 56 days of validity
- 112GB data
- Free voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
IPL Jio Offer 3 - INR 2,599 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 365 days of validity
- 2GB data/ day + 10GB additional data
- Free voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
Jio IPL recharge plan (Add-Ons)
INR 499 Add-On plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 84GB data (1.5GB/ day)
- 56 days validity
INR 612 Add-On plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- Up to 72GB data
- 6,000 minutes non-Jio calls
- Lasts until the validity of the primary pack
INR 1,004 Add-On plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 120 days of validity
- 200GB data
INR 1,206 Add-On plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 180 days of validity
- 240GB data
INR 1,208 Add-On plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 240 days of validity
- 240GB data
Airtel plans 2021: IPL Airtel offer list
IPL Airtel offer 1 - INR 401 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 28 days of validity
- 3GB data/ day
IPL Airtel offer 2 - INR 448 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 28 days of validity
- 3GB data/ day
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
IPL Airtel offer 3 - INR 499 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 28 days of validity
- 3GB data/ day
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
IPL Airtel offer 4 - INR 599 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 56 days of validity
- 2GB data/ day
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
IPL Airtel offer 5 - INR 2,698 recharge plan -
- Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription
- 365 days of validity
- 2GB data/ day
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMSes per day
Image source: Indian Premier League Twitter
