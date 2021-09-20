IPL 2021: Andre Russell Explains What KKR Need To Do To Enter Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has spoken about what his team needs to do in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. The KKR ahead of their game against the RCB found themselves at the bottom of the points table having won just one of their seven games so far.

Speaking at the pre-match interview, Andre Russell said that his team was not giving up just yet and that they will be taking it one game after the other. "We need to win six from seven and that's what we've been focusing on. We haven't been stressing about it too much. We are just taking it game by game. Once we keep going over each hurdle, we'll think about the other one" he said.

The player added that while he believes that it might be a mountainous task and they might need to have other results going in their favour, the team will not be too worried about what is not under their control and rather stick to their game. "You cannot put too much pressure on yourself. You have to make sure you do whatever you're in control of" Andre Russell added.

Andre Russell who is a household name when it comes to T20 cricket also spoke about his role, adding that as an all-rounder, he will have to play his part somewhere in the game. "If I miss out with the bat, then I know I have to make up in the field, with the ball or doing something spectacular in the field. I know I'm never out of the game," he concluded.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot of ground to make up for as they find themselves nine down for 84 after 17 overs. The KKR on the other hand will be more than happy with their performance so far and hold the upper hand to win the contest.

Image: PTI