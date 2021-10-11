IPL 2021: Andre Russell Reveals Secret To Hitting Big Sixes; '20 To 30 Pushups Every Day'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in eliminator of IPL 2021 and will look to take one more step towards winning the trophy. Eoin Morgan-led squad did a massive turnaround in the second leg of the IPL 2021 and qualified for the playoffs. However, one of the vital cogs of the 'Men in purple & gold' is missing from the squad is all-rounder Andre Russell. Andre Russell has been out of the squad ever since he suffered an injury during the clash against CSK on the league stage. It is a well-known fact that Andre Russell is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball and on his day he can clear.

'I do 20 to 30 pushups every day', says Andre Russell

In a video shared by the KKR on its social media, Andre Russell shared the secret behind his power of hitting big sixes. 'Dre Russ' also revealed the name of the batsman from which he has learned a lot when it comes to hitting sixes.

"I would do like 20 to 30 pushups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work," said Russell.

"At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball," Russell added.

"I learned a lot of Chris Gayle. He said that I am afraid of getting out on the boundary, so I rather hit the ball over the boundary, like far back, make sure it's a six," Russell further stated.

KKR vs RCB

Coming back to KKR vs RCB 'do-or-die' encounter, the toss has taken place (while writing this article). Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. Coming to the team selection, both RCB and KKR are playing with the same XI. While Kohli opted to bat first, Eoin Morgan said that he would have like to bowl first in Sharjah during the toss.

(Image: PTI)