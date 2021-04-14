Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Andre Russell Wins 'Game Changer' Award, Curious Fans Ask 'Is This Sarcasm?'

Andre Russell, who won the 'Game Changer of the Match' award for his five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians last night, is being trolled by fans for the trophy

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2021: Andre Russell wins 'Game Changer' award, curious fans ask 'Is this sarcasm?'

Image Credit: IPL


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell, who won the 'Game Changer of the Match' award for his five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians last night, is being trolled by fans for receiving the trophy as he couldn't finish the game with the bat. After restricting Mumbai Indians for just 153 runs, Kolkata suffered a debacle while chasing because at one stage they were comfortably cruising towards the target with 72 for no loss in nine overs. Andre Russell was one of the batsmen who struggled to score runs in the death overs, which cost KKR the game as they lost the match by 10 runs. 

Netizens were not impressed with the collapse as they took to Twitter to troll the destructive all-rounder for failing to chase a below-par score. One individual asked, "Surely he changed the game & turned the table around, but for which innings he got that award," while another jokingly wrote, "Yes. He changed the game in KKR's favour by ball... And later in Mumbai's favour with the bat. He was the game-changer In both innings yesterday." Other users blamed the entire team for the terrible loss as they shared jokes and memes to troll the KKR inning. 

READ | Andre Russell picks up 5 wickets within 2 overs vs MI, claims the Purple Cap in IPL 2021

KKR vs MI

Russell scored just 9 off 15 balls at a strike rate of just 60.00, very low for a player of his caliber. Kolkata botched up the chase after the 15th over as until then they were cruising comfortably and were favourites to win the game. At one stage in the game, Kolkata needed just 31 off 30 balls with Russell and Dinesh Karthik in the middle. However, both players failed to hit the ball for a boundary and the game started slipping from their hands as Mumbai Indians made an amazing comeback with the help of their bowlers. 

READ | Rohit Sharma's 'Test' for KKR's Russell excites fans; say 'ask Hitman for captaincy tips'

Kolkata was 72-0 until the 9th over before Shubman Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar and the Eoin Morgan-led side were handed their first setback. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and after Russell was sent back to the pavilion in the final over by Trent Boult, the game was over for Kolkata. Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 runs respectively, no other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Rahul Chahar took four wickets for Mumbai from the four overs that he bowled and gave away just 27 balls. 

READ | IPL 2021 Purple Cap race: Andre Russell jumps to No.1, Rahul Chahar impresses vs KKR

(Image Credit: IPL)
 

READ | IPL 2021: Andre Russell explains why it was hard to bat on Chennai pitch, admits fault

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND