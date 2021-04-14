IPL 2021: Andre Russell wins 'Game Changer' award, curious fans ask 'Is this sarcasm?'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell, who won the 'Game Changer of the Match' award for his five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians last night, is being trolled by fans for receiving the trophy as he couldn't finish the game with the bat. After restricting Mumbai Indians for just 153 runs, Kolkata suffered a debacle while chasing because at one stage they were comfortably cruising towards the target with 72 for no loss in nine overs. Andre Russell was one of the batsmen who struggled to score runs in the death overs, which cost KKR the game as they lost the match by 10 runs.

Netizens were not impressed with the collapse as they took to Twitter to troll the destructive all-rounder for failing to chase a below-par score. One individual asked, "Surely he changed the game & turned the table around, but for which innings he got that award," while another jokingly wrote, "Yes. He changed the game in KKR's favour by ball... And later in Mumbai's favour with the bat. He was the game-changer In both innings yesterday." Other users blamed the entire team for the terrible loss as they shared jokes and memes to troll the KKR inning.

Is this sarcasm? — Zrij (@Zrij1) April 14, 2021

Well Deserved ðŸ¤£

Perfect Award doesn't exist ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/x0hJRXLnjW — Mananjay Nath (@imMNath) April 13, 2021

he was the legit reason why kkr lost.

i know hus 5 wicket haul was great but we can't just ignore his 15 ball 9 which made us lose the match. — Ashfak khan (@Starash786) April 14, 2021

Bhai mat do yaar ise..



Kya game change kiya hai russell ne.. jeeta hua match mi ko gift mein de diya woh bhi wrap kar ke.. — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 13, 2021

He was a game changer while he was bowling and also while he was batting #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/tXbW03rxWz — Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) April 14, 2021

KKR vs MI

Russell scored just 9 off 15 balls at a strike rate of just 60.00, very low for a player of his caliber. Kolkata botched up the chase after the 15th over as until then they were cruising comfortably and were favourites to win the game. At one stage in the game, Kolkata needed just 31 off 30 balls with Russell and Dinesh Karthik in the middle. However, both players failed to hit the ball for a boundary and the game started slipping from their hands as Mumbai Indians made an amazing comeback with the help of their bowlers.

Kolkata was 72-0 until the 9th over before Shubman Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar and the Eoin Morgan-led side were handed their first setback. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and after Russell was sent back to the pavilion in the final over by Trent Boult, the game was over for Kolkata. Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 runs respectively, no other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Rahul Chahar took four wickets for Mumbai from the four overs that he bowled and gave away just 27 balls.

(Image Credit: IPL)

