IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje Lauds Rishabh Pant For His Sharp-witted Captaincy, 'good Eye'

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has lauded skipper Rishabh Pant for the latter’s efficient captaincy during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pant was appointed as the DC skipper when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder. The southpaw didn’t let his team down and garnered regular victories.

The Uttarakhand-born youngster performed to the extent that the DC team management persisted with him as the captain even after Iyer’s return for the UAE leg. Nortje stated that Rishabh Pant is pro-active and has the ability to read match situations with precision. The South Africa speedster also praised the DC captain for setting fields with minimum flaws.

Really nice having him at the back, says Anrich Nortje

"It's difficult to say just after one game. But all in all, he is good at understanding the game from what I have seen. He is a keeper as well and sees things differently. He has got a good eye of what's going to happen in the game, and that's really nice having that especially as a captain," Nortje was quoted as saying before the DC vs RR game.

"The simple things like being good with angles and where fielders need to be placed, projecting what's going to happen, really nice having him at the back," he mentioned.

On the personal front, Nortje has hogged the headlines. After missing the first leg of IPL 2021, Nortje has breathed fire in the second leg. In the very first game he played this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nortje walked away with the Player of the Match award.

Not only did he pick up two wickets, but also bowled the top eight fastest deliveries of the tournament. In fact, he clocked in excess of 150 km/h around four times. However, Nortje said that he craves hitting the right channels than generating speed.

"I don't think about bowling speeds on the field but I do think about it when I am doing my strength training. High speed is not something I search for on the field. I just try to hit the right lengths while bowling during a game," he concluded.

Image: IPL/BCCI