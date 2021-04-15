IPL 2021: Anushka Sharma reacts to Hardik Pandya's lovely post with his 'boy' Agastya

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who shared a video with his son Agastya on Instagram, got a heart-filled reply from his teammate Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. Pandya took to the social media platform to share a lovely video, where he could be seen spending some quality time off the field and in between shots with his son Agastya. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently became a mother herself, commented on the post with a heart emoji. "My boy, my heart, my life," Hardik Pandya caption the short clip that he shared a few hours ago.

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was born in July last year, a few months after the Indian star cricketer announced his relationship with Natasa Stankovic. The duo is quite active on social media and ever since they have become parents, their social media handles are filled with pictures and videos of Agastya. The video that Hardik shared on Instagram has already garnered more than a million likes. Hardik posted the video with Arijit Singh's Main Tera song playing in the background.

Hardik Pandya is currently busy playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik played his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he failed to make a mark, while his team lost the game by two wickets. Hardik had scored 13 off 10 balls before he was dismissed lbw by Harshal Patel. In the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Hardik failed to score again as he hit just 15 runs off 17 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. However, Mumbai won the game against KKR by 10 runs when their bowlers managed to choke Kolkata batsmen towards the end of the second inning.

Anushka-Virat parenthood

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who recently became the mother of Indian skipper Virat Kohli's daughter, has been keeping her child away from social media, at least as of now. Anushka's daughter, who has been named Vamika, was born in January this year. Anushka had announced her pregnancy on social media last year and was seen with the baby bump for the first time when she accompanied Virat Kohli to UAE for IPL 2020.

(Image Credit: PTI/HardikPandya/Instagram)

