IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Shows Off Perfect Yorkers Ahead Of Second Leg In UAE | Watch

Mumbai Indians cricketers Arjun Tendulkar and Marco Jansen were seen bowling perfect yorkers during one of their practice sessions on Thursday. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of the defending champions, both Arjun and Marco could be seen bowling perfect yorkers at an empty crease with three stumps. The footage shows both pacers hitting their targets with perfection with a couple of balls even touching the glove kept in front of the wickets in order to simulate a batsman's front leg.

Both Arjun and Marco are all-rounders and are part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The video has garnered more than 3,00,000 views since being shared on social media last night. Mumbai Indians players and staff members had reached the UAE late last month in order to start early preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. The five-time champions are currently placed fourth on the points table after the conclusion of the first leg of IPL 2021 in India.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year due to the sudden outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus inside multiple camps. Several players and staff members belonging to Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad had returned positive COVID-19 tests, which prompted the BCCI to postpone the remainder of the tournament. the BCCI later announced that the second phase of the cash-rich league has been moved to the UAE and the matches will resume on September 19.

The tournament will resume with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which is currently ranked number two in the points table. The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Mumbai Indians had won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.

Image: MumbaiIndians/Insta