IPL 2021: Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Rahane 'set Out To Be Charlie Chaplin’ In Hilarious Video

Indian spinning maestro Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a hilarious video featuring Delhi teammates Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane. In the video, the all-rounder could be seen spending some quality time in front of the camera with Pant and Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The clip appears to be from a shoot that players are required to do for their respective sides in the cash-rich tournament. Ashwin uploaded the video on his official Instagram handle after posting a ‘Reels’ of the same.

'Set out to be Charlie Chaplins'

In the video, which Ashwin captioned, “When we set out to be Charlie Chaplins”, the trio could be seen sitting on barbers’ chairs with a green screen in the backdrop. The video starts with Ashwin getting frustrated while trying to operate a remote, apparently of a television. After getting nowhere, Ashwin asks his teammates to intervene, following which Rahane gestures in a comical way suggesting “I don’t know”. Pant does the same after changing his sitting position to upright.

Towards the end of the video, Rahane removes the cucumber slices from his eyes and all three players look at something while expressing shock. It is not clear what Ashwin and his teammates were shooting for, but the setup suggests it to be a shoot for some commercial. The video that Ashwin shared on Instagram has no voice-over and that is where the reference of Charlie Chaplin comes into play.

Meanwhile, Delhi has set up a camp in Mumbai, where the team will be staying for the initial part of the tournament. Delhi players were seen taking part in their first training session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai earlier last week. Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra were among the cricketers who were seen practicing in the nets on Tuesday. Captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting have also joined the camp. Delhi will open their campaign on April 10 as they take on three-time champions Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL/Instagram/RAshwin)