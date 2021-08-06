IPL 2021: BCCI Asks All Teams To Completely Vaccinate Players & Staff Before To UAE Leg

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host the remainder of the IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates starting September 19. Considering the current COVID situation, the BCCI has asked all eight franchises to ensure that all players and staff members travelling to the UAE are fully vaccinated before leaving the country.

“We have been told that all those travelling should have completed taking both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination so that there is no problem once teams reach UAE. The quarantine process is most likely going to be seven days before teams can start training,” a member from one of the franchises informed ANI.

Last year, the IPL season was held in the UAE without interruptions, but the BCCI decided to host the IPL 2021 in India. Halfway into the tournament, the BCCI had to make a difficult decision of suspending IPL 2021 mid-way due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and instances of bio-bubble breaches.

The remaining 31 matches will be played across 27 days and will begin with the Chennai Super Kings squaring off against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2021 second leg will be played across three cities; 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021: CSK to leave for Dubai by August 14

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams in the IPL, will leave for Dubai on or before August 14th. “The date of the departure has not been finalised yet, but we are planning to send the team by 13th or 14th of August. CSK will be flying to Dubai and will start our training from there,” CEO Kasi Vishwanathan is reported to have said while speaking to Insidesport.co.

CSK had a disappointing IPL 2020 season, with the team failing to make it to the playoffs for the first time in its history. The team, however, bounced back strongly and were placed 2nd in the points table, having won five of their seven games. Among the other teams, the Punjab Kings have decided to leave on August 29, while the exact schedule of the other teams is unknown.

Image credits: PTI