IPL 2021: BCCI Awaits Nod For Shifting Tournament To Mumbai As COVID-19 Crisis Deepens

Coronavirus seems to be expanding its reach into the IPL 2021 tournament with members of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) testing positive even amid multiple restrictions of the bio-bubble. After KKR received a huge setback with cricketers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy testing positive, CSK bowling coach L Balaji also came under the clutches of the virus. While both KKR Vs RCB match and CSK Vs RR matches were postponed with immediate effect, sources have now revealed that the BCCI is awaiting confirmation from the Maharashtra Government to move the league to Mumbai.

"As of now, the Delhi game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is on. But tomorrow's game is likely to get postponed as Balaji has again tested positive for COVID-19. So we have two teams down, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK. Coming to the league itself, we are looking at moving base to Mumbai, but are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra government and once that is done, we will be good to go. Should take us another couple of days to get the clearance," the official explained," a BCCI source told news agency ANI.

Even though two franchises are down, the scheduled IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday is on. The BCCI is looking to cut down the Bengaluru and Kolkata leg of the league.

COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

Yesterday the IPL match scheduled between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed after two players from the Kolkata camp- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, reports of positive COVID-19 cases emerged from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent with bowling coach L Balaji once again testing positive.

While reports have confirmed no other cases from the KKR camp, test reports of the CSK players are awaited. Various unconfirmed reports have stated that multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings also tested positive. "We have done tests like every other franchise and there is no report with us, so I can only tell you if someone has tested positive after the reports come in around 4 pm. Till then, I cannot tell you if someone is positive. All protocols are being followed as per the BCCI SOP," an official told ANI.