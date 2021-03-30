IPL 2021: BCCI Come Up With Rule Which Might Worry Virat Kohli The Most; Here Is How

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised the playing conditions for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The changes include the removal of soft signal by the on-field umpires. Moreover, another change was made in order to keep the over rates in check.

BCCI cuts down innings duration ahead of IPL 2021 season

A BCCI official recently stated that each innings of a match should now be concluded within 90 minutes. Earlier, the final over of the innings was to start on or before the 90th minute. The BCCI said that the minimum over rate required by captains to bowl out their allotted overs on time is 14.11 overs per hour.

Apparently, the rule might end up troubling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli the most among all franchises. Kohli recently led India in their limited-overs series against England at home. Throughout the series, both captains, i.e. Virat Kohli and England’s Eoin Morgan failed to conclude their allotted overs on time. Interestingly, Morgan is also set to lead an IPL franchise this season in the form of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB team 2021 details

On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli RCB captain for 2021 season, a look at entire team

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

RCB team 2021 schedule

Virat Kohli record in IPL

The Virat Kohli record and stats in IPL as a batsman composes of some staggering numbers. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament with 5,878 runs. Kohli has aggregated his runs at an average of 38.16 with five tons and 39 half-centuries.

A look at IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the BCCI revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

IPL schedule for 2021 season

