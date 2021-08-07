IPL 2021: BCCI Could Punish Family Members Of Players In Case Of Bio-bubble Breach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may take action against family members of players if they are found in violation of bio-bubble protocols during the second leg of IPL 2021. According to news agency PTI, the BCCI has released the health and safety protocols to be followed in the remainder of IPL 2021 that is scheduled to take place in the UAE between September and October. If a bubble breach occurs during the top T20 event, family members of players may be penalised, as per the protocols.

No quarantine for overseas players

According to the report, overseas players will be allowed to join the competition without having to undergo a quarantine period in the UAE. However, the players will only be allowed to join the camp if they produce a negative RT-PCR test from not more than 72 hours old. Players and their family members are only allowed to leave the bubble in unavoidable circumstances. Players must seek permission from the BCCI's Chief Medical Officer before making any unscheduled trips. Players will be allowed to rejoin their respective camps after completing full 6 days of quarantine and returning at least three negative results.

As per the report, in case a player is required to visit a hospital, a special corridor will be created to make sure he doesn't come in close contact with potential threats outside the bubble.

Players and support staff members from England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are expected to join IPL franchises for the remainder of the tournament. Players from the West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England have confirmed their participation in the IPL 2021 second phase, while Australian cricketers are still in the spotlight after missing two bilateral series owing to personal reasons.

The cash-rich T20 tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final is slated to be held on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the second leg. The tournament will resume with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are currently placed inside the top-4 of the IPL 2021 rankings.

Image: PTI/IPL/Twitter

(With PTI Inputs)