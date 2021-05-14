IPL 2021: BCCI, Cricket Australia Set To Confront Each Other If IPL Is Hosted Post T20 WC

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was plagued by a number of controversies as a number of fans were apprehensive about hosting a tournament of such a grand scale amid the ongoing health crisis in India. The Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the latest edition of the cash-rich league after multiple franchises reported a breach in the bio-bubble. While the Indian cricket board looks to finalise a window for the remaining matches, there are chances that Cricket Australia (CA) could stop their players from participating in the competition, given that it happens after the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI will look to accommodate the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the calendar year. A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the BCCI is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. It is to be noted that the T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November. No official announcements have been made as of now regarding the new schedule.

However, if the Indian cricket board decides to resume their flagship tournament after the upcoming T20 World Cup, there are chances that Australian players might not feature in the remaining matches. If one goes back to 2010, the BCCI had insisted on having a series in India against Australia comprising two Test matches and three ODIs right before the Ashes. The visitors' performance across formats was dismal, and they returned home without claiming a single win in India and lost the Ashes miserably 1-3 despite Ricky Ponting captaining the Australians back then.

Additionally, with the Big Bash League starting from the first or second week of December, it is unlikely that Cricket Australia will even allow T20 specialists like Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams to be in a foreign country in a bio-bubble for a month after the World Cup.

Perhaps, these are the reasons why, if Sourav Ganguly and co. are keen on resuming the IPL 2021 post the T20 World Cup, it is unlikely that the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson would prefer spending time away from home in a bio-bubble ahead of their rigorous assignment against England just for monetary benefits. Although it is to be noted that players do not get paid for the entire season should they pull out in between. The Australia-England rivalry holds great significance in both nations and it ensures record viewership year after year for Cricket Australia and broadcasters. Hence, CA cannot compromise on that for the sake of completing the IPL 2021. The Ashes 2021 is scheduled to kick off in late November this year.

After the IPL 2021 suspension, the Australian players and all the non-playing personnel have flown out from India and are spending their time in the Maldives till the flight restriction in Australia is lifted. Cricketers including David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis are all currently stationed island. A total of 37 Australians were flown to Maldives from India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league was postponed with immediate effect.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

April to May 2021 - Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Asia Cup

July 2021 - India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021 - India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

