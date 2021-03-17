IPL 2021: BCCI Hunt For New Firm To Manage All Indian Cricket's Digital Properties

As the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) approaches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is striving to ensure it leaves no stones unturned in its preparations. The richest cricket board in the world is keen to provide its audiences with a superlative experience and has started looking for companies who can handle their digital properties. The board is in search of firms that will provide services like design, hosting and maintenance.

BCCI in search of bids to manage their digital properties

The major digital properties of the cricket board include their official website, along with their mobile applications for international and domestic matches. Moreover, their IPL digital properties also include the tournament's website and mobile application. The interested parties can purchase the RFPs by March 31, 2021. The companies can purchase the RFP by paying a fee of ₹1 lakh. This development is a step taken in the right direction as the board has hinted that it is keen to improve the experiences of its online users.

IPL schedule 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

#VIVOIPL is back in India 🇮🇳 🙌



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar 🗓️



India vs England 2021

After their blockbuster Test series, the two cricketing giants will battle it out in eight white-ball matches. All the five T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the completion of their five-match T20I series, the two teams will then travel to Pune, where they will play a total of three ODIs.

India cricket schedule 2021

April to May 2021 - Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Asia Cup

July 2021 - India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021 - India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

