IPL 2021: BCCI Name New Person Responsible Of Stopping Match-fixing During Tournament

With the IPL 2021 about to get underway on April 9, the BCCI has introduced a new 'Anti-Corruption Unit Chief' to help keep the popular and lucrative tournament as clean and fair as possible. Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shabir Hussein Shekhadam will be taking over from Ajit Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan, who served as the anti-corruption unit chief from 2018 to March 2021. Though this job generally invites applicants, Shekhadam has been appointed directly by Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI.

IPL 2021 gets new 'Anti-Corruption Unit Chief'

With the first game of the IPL 2021 season, between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Banglalore, set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the teams will be joined by the BCCI's new Anti-Corruption Unit Chief', Shabir Hussein Shekhadam. With the IPL being one of the world's most well-paying tournament for cricketers, Shekhadam will hope to get to work as soon as he lands, refreshing players on IPL's code of conduct. He will be supported by the BCCI's anti-corruption team as well as the integrity officers of each team.

Speaking about his appointment to the post on Monday to reporters, Shekhadam said "I am going to Chennai the day after tomorrow and then onwards I will be working around the IPL throughout the tournament. In past there were cases but that is a matter of the past now. Some of the new players may not be knowing the process and the approach, so we have a very detailed presentation made for each and every new player. Our team integrity officer personally contacted them and gave the presentation".

He also added that after his time with the Gujarat police and working for various other organizations he would like to use this opportunity to "help the BCCI if any anti-corruption activity takes place and also... work towards bringing in a clean atmosphere around the gentleman’s game. I feel very happy and proud that I have been selected for this position". Having already been introduced to the BCCI's team at the India vs England series, the ex-DGP thanked those who had come before him, saying that "previous officers have laid the foundation and it’s my duty to continue".

“I am very happy because of a couple of reasons. Firstly, since I was in the police, I have a long-term experience in anti-corruption cases. Secondly, I was crazy about cricket in my childhood. In police service also, I used to organise cricket tournament and started organising a regular tournament for Gujarat state police and we used to have all services tournament,” he told ANI.

IPL schedule

Despite the concerning rise in Mumbai coronavirus cases and the new, Maharashtra lockdown rules coming into effect, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the IPL 2021 will go on as planned. The first match as per the IPL schedule is on Friday, April 9 between RCB and Mumbai Indians. Here is the full IPL 2021 schedule -

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter