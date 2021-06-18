IPL 2021: BCCI Reacts To Australia's Plans Of Hosting Tri-series With WI, Afghanistan

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been no stranger to controversies. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had an imposing task of organising the flagship event amid the ongoing health crisis in India, they still have a number of boxes to tick in spite of moving the tournament to the UAE. The availability of foreign campaigners seems to be a major issue for the franchises, and Cricket Australia's plans of hosting a tri-series with West Indies and Afghanistan in October could further jeopardise the participation of more overseas players.

BCCI official comments on CA's plans of hosting tri-series in October

Much to the fans' delight, the latest season of the cash-rich league is set to resume from September 19 in the UAE. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final of the IPL 2021 will be played in the Gulf country. While several cricket boards including the England and Wales Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board have already made it clear that they will not allow their players to participate in the T20 competition, the IPL also could lose players from Australia, Afghanistan and West Indies, considering the recent developments.

According to recent reports, Cricket Australia is keen on hosting a tri-series with West Indies and Afghanistan in the month of October, through which they intend to strengthen their preparations for the impending T20 World Cup. Moreover, according to cricket.com.au, Australia's Chief Selector Trevor Hohns has hinted that he expects the IPL-bound Aussie stars to give preference to their national duties ahead of franchise cricket during the period. This means that the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell could have to give the second leg of IPL 2021 a miss.

However, the BCCI is reportedly unaware of Australia's plans of hosting the series in October. According to InsideSport, a BCCI official has confirmed that the board has no information regarding the tr-nation series. He also seemed confident about the availability of the players for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Furthermore, if the tri-nation series goes ahead as per plan, it would also mean that the players from West Indies and Afghanistan might also opt out of the IPL 2021. This would be a severe blow for the franchises as they then will have to take the field without prominent cricketers likes Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer. The Sourav Ganguly-headed BCCI is expected to engage in a discussion regarding the same matter with the Australian board regarding this matter.

West Indies vs Australia 2021 schedule

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



Full release: https://t.co/pAV9fr7drd pic.twitter.com/JAGMYQrOy9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2021

The Australian team will play as many as seven white-ball matches during their tour of West Indies. It is worth mentioning that several notable names such as David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson and Pat Cummins have marked themselves unavailable for the tour. Here is the complete schedule for the West Indies vs Australia 2021 series

July 9: 1st T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 10: 2nd T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 12: 3rd T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 14: 4th T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 16: 5th T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 20: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 22: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 24: 3rd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

