IPL 2021: BCCI To Allow Fans To Return To Stadiums For Second Leg Of Tournament In UAE

With four days to go for the resumption of the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, fans are wondering whether the cricket extravaganza will take place behind closed doors or if the audience will be allowed to enjoy the matches. As per ANI, the BCCI has allowed conducting the IPL 2021 Phase 2 with the audience. IPL 2021 Phase 2 will resume with five-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID situation, the BCCI said in a statement. Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

IPl 2021 was postponed in between in May this year after COVID infiltrated multiple franchises' bio-bubble and various players tested positive for COVID. Now, the BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

BCCI to facilitate 30,000 RT-PCR tests during IPL Phase 2

As per PTI report, the BCCI, along with its medical service provider VPS Healthcare, will facilitate the conduct of over 30,000 RT-PCR tests on all IPL players, support staff, and other stakeholders during the remaining 31 games of the cash-rich league in the UAE.

In fact, the Dubai-based health care company is also in charge of emergency treatment of players, sports medicine experts, and even air ambulance support during the tournament that starts on September 19.

To avoid players moving out of the IPL bio-bubble for any kind of medical emergency, the nursing and medical staff will be accommodated in the same hotel bio-bubbles. The rescheduled IPL will have RT-PCR testing every third day, instead of every fifth day during the last edition in the UAE.

As per the report, to cater to the needs of the players and other participants of the IPL, it has set up a 100-member multidisciplinary team for sports medicine and COVID-19 management.

Two medical teams comprising doctors, nurses, paramedics, and laboratory technicians will be assigned to each stadium for every match.

