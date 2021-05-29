IPL 2021: BCCI VP Provides Massive Update On Overseas Players' Availability

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI completed the virtual Special General Meeting on Saturday. A plethora of topics were discussed during the meeting including the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premie League (IPL 2021), as well as, the hosting of T20 World Cup 2021. The BCCI announced to complete the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. Moreover, the BCCI also sought an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of the marque event.

Where would IPL 2021 take place? BCCI provides major update

As per the latest IPL news, the BCCI, during the meeting, also decided that they will discuss about the availability of foreign players with the respective boards. However, the non-availability of foreign players wouldn't hinder the tournament and it will go forward as scheduled. While speaking to ANI, a source said that the BCCI will go ahead with conducting the IPL 2021 in the UAE with an aim to have a 25-day window to complete the tournament.

The source further said that the BCCI has had talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah is where would IPL 2021 take place, like last year. He added that the Sourav Ganguly-led board will now speak to foreign boards about the availability of their players. The source stated that Australian players might be available but there's still doubt about the availability of England and New Zealand players, which is something they are trying to work out. Even the West Indies players and some South African and Afghanistani players could be in doubt due to the CPL and other international commitments.

IPL news: Why was IPL 2021 suspended?

The IPL 2021 had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested positive for the deadly virus. They included the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad stumper Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier, veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Varun Chakravarthy, etc. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governor council suspended the IPL 2021 on the same day (May 4) when Saha's COVID-19 positive report came.

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 ever since the tournament was postponed and earlier this week, it was learned that the mega event might resume on September 18-19 and the summit clash will be played on October 9/10.

