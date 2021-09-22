IPL 2021: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit To Probe PBKS Star Deepak Hooda's Social Media Post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) will reportedly investigate a social media post by Punjab Kings all-rounder Deepak Hooda to see if it violates the guidelines. Deepak Hooda had shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle ahead of the 32nd match of IPL 2021. In the post, which Hooda captioned as 'Here we go', the 26-year-old can be seen wearing the team helmet. According to news agency ANI, an ACU official said that the post is probably in violation of the BCCI guidelines, which clearly states that there shall not be any talk regarding the composition of a team before the match. Embedded below is Hooda's post from last evening, which he shared before his match against Rajasthan Royals.

"ACU will look into this post. Our restrictions are that there shall not be any talk about the composition of the team. There is a guideline on the dos and don'ts. See, while the number of venues is less, the hurdle of physical movement due to coronavirus pandemic also means that approaches if any will be made through social media. So, we are going to be closely monitoring the same and ensuring that there is nothing that escapes the team's eye," the ACU official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former ACU Chief Ajit Singh had said last year that his team will be closely monitoring the social media posts of players to ensure there are no external approaches through the medium. Singh had also said that while PR teams handle the social media accounts in some cases, players must also keep an eye to ensure there was no letup from their side. In Hooda's case, it is not yet known whether it was the cricketer who shared the post or it was done by some PR agency handling his account.

PBKS vs RR

As far as the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is concerned, the KL Rahul-led side lost to Sanju Samson's Men in Pink by 2 runs. Punjab was on the verge of winning the game as it needed just 8 runs off 12 balls when Rajasthan made an impressive comeback to win the match in the final over. Kartik Tyagi proved lethal with the ball for Rajasthan, defending just 4 runs in the final over. Kartik delivered three dot balls and got two wickets in his final over, which turned the game upside down in favour of Rajasthan.

(Image: PunjabKings/Twitter)

