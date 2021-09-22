IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Explains Reasons Behind SRH's Horrendous Form In IPL Phase 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leading pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pointed out the reason behind SRH’s dismal run in the first phase of the IPL 2021. SRH could only manage one victory from their seven games in the first half of IPL and also went through a transitional change after David Warner was sacked from the captaincy position to make way for Kane Williamson.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who managed only three wickets from six games in the first leg, feels that the lack of collective performance from the team was the main reason behind SRH’s failure. While talking to the host broadcaster ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals, he stated that they didn’t have a single match where all three departments contributed together.

"As you can see, we didn't have a single ideal match as a group in the first half of the competition. There was not a single match in which our team's three areas - batting, bowling, and fielding - worked effectively together,’ said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Orange Army's fast bowler also added that they have been working hard in the nets and are looking forward to making a fresh start in the UAE leg of the IPL. “We've been putting in a lot of effort in our net sessions, and we're hoping to better our record in the UAE leg. This leg will serve as a fresh start to the season for us," added Bhuvneshwar.

Self Belief and Positive Mindset would help us to succeed: Rashid Khan

Meanwhile, SRH’s prominent leg-spinner Rashid Khan also talked about the mindset in the team for the second phase of IPL 2021. He believes that self-belief and a positive mindset would help SRH to succeed.

“We have nothing to lose and we just need to go there and take every game as a final. We just need to enjoy the skills we have in each department and entertain the crowd. As a team, we must have self-belief and should give our 100 per cent on the field with a positive mindset. This message will help us to succeed anywhere around the world,” said Rashid Khan.

Rashid also spoke about his key to success stating that he tries to keep things simple and execute his plans consistently. “I try to keep it simple which helps me perform my best. I do not overthink. I have my areas about where to bowl and I try to stay consistent without overthinking about the result,” added Rashid Khan.

(Image: PTI)