IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Outlines Why Shreyas Iyer Could Be 'future Leader For India'

On Friday, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg outlined why Shreyas Iyer could become the captain of the Indian cricket team in the future. Hogg, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Iyer could become the "future leader" of India because of the way he goes about the processes with his own game. Hogg said Iyer is the kind of player who doesn't get too far ahead of himself and believes in focusing on the process. Hogg highlighted how Iyer hit a magnificent 47 runs despite being under pressure of scoring in his comeback game.

"I wanna say something about Shreyas Iyer, which I heard in the press conference because he's come back from injury. Now, he is under a lot of pressure, he didn't get picked in the main T20 squad, he's there as a reserve and that could be playing on his mind. But the one thing I saw in his press conference was that I am thinking this guy could be a future leader for India because it was just the way he went about the processes with his own game. He doesn't get too far ahead of himself. He's got his routine, he's got his processes that he goes through and he doesn't go away from that," Hogg said in his YouTube video.

"Now, whether you are having a good time of it or you're having a little bit of a bad patch, if you've got good routines and good processes, you are always going to come out the other end positively. So, youngsters out there whatever you are doing in your life, you gotta know yourself, you got to have those routines and processes in place that have worked for you before. Every now and then you just tinker it a little bit to certain changes but if you continue those routine and processes, you know yourself that you gonna come out the other end and it's about good preparation," Hogg added.

Iyer helps DC win against SRH

Iyer had scored 47 runs off 41 balls, including 2 sixes and 2 boundaries to help Delhi Capitals win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. DC won the match by 8 wickets. Iyer completed the run chase for Delhi while batting alongside his successor Rishabh Pant, who hit 35 off 21 balls. Iyer was removed as captain of the Delhi Capitals earlier this year after he suffered an injury and was ruled out of the first leg of IPL 2021. Pant took over and helped his side reach the top of the points table with six wins in eight matches. Iyer is also part of the Indian T20 World Cup squad as a reserve player. If Iyer continues to display good form in the ongoing IPL, he might get picked in the main T20 squad as well.

(Image: BradHogg/Twitter)