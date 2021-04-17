IPL 2021: Brett Lee credits Virat Kohli for Glenn Maxwell's improved batting this season

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has credited Indian skipper Virat Kohli for Glenn Maxwell's powerpack performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Maxwell, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the mini-auction for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore, has performed exceptionally well in the two games that he has played so far, a significant improvement from last year when the Australian batting power-house was playing for erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. Brett Lee, while presenting on Star Sports, said Kohli has been a great asset for Maxwell as it has helped him perform this season.

Maxwell had earlier revealed that it was Virat Kohli who helped him get into the Bangalore team this year. Maxwell, while talking to RCB's Danish Sait, said that Kohli had already discussed the potential of him playing for Bangalore in IPL 2021 during India’s tour of Australia late last year. Maxwell further revealed that his Australian teammate Adam Zampa, who also plays for RCB, gave him the official cap of the franchise even before the auction had happened and made sure to click a picture in order to send it to Kohli.

Maxwell in IPL 2021

Maxwell played an important inning in his very first game for Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on April 9. The left-handed cricketer scored 39 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 139.29 to help his team chase a target of 160. Bangalore won the game by 2 wickets with zero balls to spare. In his second game for RCB, Maxwell was the sole half-centurion as he scored a match-defining 59 off 41 balls to help his team set a target of 150. RCB won the game by 6 runs as Maxwell was given the player of the match award.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play its third game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, in the first of the two matches that will be played tomorrow. Kohli's RCB, which is currently on top of the points table will look to maintain the lead going forward as the franchise is under a lot of pressure from fans to win the tournament this season.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)