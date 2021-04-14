IPL 2021: Brian Lara believes Rishabh Pant will do a good job as captain of Delhi Capitals

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara believes Rishabh Pant will do a good job as captain of Delhi Capitals. Lara, while presenting for Star Sports, said Rishabh Pant has gained a lot of experience in the last four months - first in Australia and then against England at home. Lara added that Pant has grown a lot in the recent past, which will help him perform better as a captain in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant was handed captaincy late last month after Delhi's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious shoulder injury during the first ODI game against England.

Pant has come in the IPL on the back of an incredible international stint this year. The explosive batsman first made a comeback to the international arena by helping India win the Test series in Australia and then played the role of an anchor in the home series against England. Pant's batting style garnered a lot of appreciation from cricketers all over the world.

Pant's 1st IPL game as captain

Pant appeared in his first IPL game as captain against mentor MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10. Pant snatched a victory from Chennai jaws as his team comfortably chased down a target of 189 runs. Pant chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Chennai. Delhi's bowlers dismissed CSK openers in the powerplay to assert pressure on the Dhoni-led side. However, despite the early debacle, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina steadied the innings for Chennai by forging a partnership of 50 runs. Ali was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin while playing a scoop shot over fine-leg.

Raina continued batting with Ambati Rayudu and then Ravindra Jadeja to score an amazing half-century. After Raina was run out by Chris Woakes, Jadeja and Sam Curran took Delhi's bowlers for a ride to push CSK's total from 137-6 to 188-7. When Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan came in to bat, Chennai bowlers had now answers to their attacking shots. The duo forged a partnership of 138 runs before Shaw was dismissed for 72 off 38 balls. Dhawan continued to bat for while and then was dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 85 off 54. Pant and Marcus Stoinis scored some important runs in the middle overs before the Australian all-rounder was sent back to the pavilion. Shaw finished the game with an amazing boundary and took his team home in the first game of the season.

Delhi Capitals will play its next game against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals tomorrow, which lost its first games against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller on Tuesday.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)