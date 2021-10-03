IPL 2021: Brian Lara Lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad, Says "will Put Him In The KL Rahul Category"

West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara reckoned that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting traits are pretty similar to that of KL Rahul. On Saturday, Gaikwad clinched the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 from the Punjab Kings’ skipper, Rahul, after his massive ton for the Chennai Super Kings in their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Gaikwad was circumspect to start with as his first 30 runs came at a tad over a run-a-ball. But once he got the measure of the conditions and the Royals’ bowling, he blasted his way to an unbeaten 60-ball 101, laced with nine fours and five sixes. Lara was impressed by the fact that Gaikwad was able to score runs through proper shots rather than throwing his bat around wildly.

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: 'It was just remarkable and unbelievable', Brian Lara on Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock

"Yeah, he could have been 135 if he had got more strike in the end overs, but it was a complete show of batsmanship. That's what I like about him, seeing how he put that innings together, how he surged in the second half of the innings. He was just tremendous to watch," Lara was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

"He shows that you can play good cricket shots and still score big runs. And that's what I am proud of as a batsman. It was just remarkable and unbelievable. I will put him now in the KL Rahul category," Lara added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the find for CSK, says former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar

Ruturaj Gaikwad also drew praises from former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who reckoned that the youngster has upped his game each time he has taken the field "He took a little bit of time to get his first 30 runs and after that, he just took off. For me, he has been the find for CSK in the last season and a half. He is improving with every game. He is carrying their batting at the moment," Agarkar said.

On October 2, the Royals went on to lose the match by seven wickets, but Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award for his sparkling knock. In 12 matches, Gaikwad has notched 508 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 140.33.

Image: PTI