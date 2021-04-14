IPL 2021: Brian Lara Slams KKR Batsmen For Failing To Chase Low Target Against Mumbai

Former West Indies batting legend Brian Lara slammed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen for failing to chase a low target of 153 runs in their second game against Mumbai Indians. Lara, while talking to Star Sports after the match, said all Kolkata players needed in the end was to play some "sensible cricket", which they failed to do as they couldn't chase 31 off 30 balls in the death overs. Lara praised Mumbai bowlers for showing great determination towards the end of the final innings as they managed to defend 15 runs in the last over, which was bowled by Trent Boult.

Lara hailed Mumbai and skipper Rohit Sharma for playing smart cricket and sticking to their plans towards the end of the second innings. Lara said even if Mumbai Indians had lost the game in the end, it would have been a commendable effort because they managed to take the game to the wire. Lara also praised Rohit Sharma's bowling, where he nearly managed to get Shakib Al Hasan out. Mumbai Indians defeated Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

KKR spoils the chase

Kolkata botched up the chase after the 15th over as until then they were cruising comfortably and were favourites to win the game. At one stage in the second innings, Kolkata was 72-0 with both openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill playing fearless cricket. However, after Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar, wickets started falling at regular intervals and the chase slowed down further after Nitish Rana went back to the pavilion for 57 runs. With destructive batsmen Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik at the crease, Kolkata was still in the race to win the game, but some amazing spells by Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult changed the course of the match in Mumbai's favour.

Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 respectively, not other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Russell and Karthik needed some 30 odd runs from 27 balls, but the duo was unable to finish the game for Kolkata. Rahul Chahar shined with the ball for Mumbai Indians as he took 4 wickets off 4 overs and gave away just 27 runs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for Mumbai with 43 and 56 runs respectively. Andre Russell took five wickets for Kolkata in the first innings.

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL)

