IPL 2021 Broadcast Chief Has Special Request For Gautam Gambhir, KKR Team Management

The Sourav Ganguly-headed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) with multiple franchises reporting a breach in the bio-bubble. Despite the cash-rich league's sudden postponement, a number of members from the cricketing fraternity have stepped up to contribute through various means amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis in India. During such testing times, IPL 2021 broadcasters chief Sanjog Gupta requested a number of sporting personalities including Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders (CEO) Venky Mysore to promote a newly-setup safe home in Kolkata.

Sanjog Gupta's special request for Gautam Gambhir and KKR team

Sanjog Gupta has been associated with Star India for several years now. He heads the sports division for the company and is one of the key decision-makers for the Star Sports Network, the official broadcasting partner for the IPL 2021. The sudden suspension of the flagship tournament came in as a major blow for the broadcasters. However, despite the dire circumstances, Gupta has ensured that he does his bit to help the country cope up with the deadly virus.

Taking to his Twitter account, Star India's sports head shared details regarding a recently opened safe home in Kolkata. He opined that it was a great initiative to provide much-needed COVID-19 relief in the city. Moreover, Gupta also sought the help of former India player Gautam Gambhir, KKR team CEO Venky Mysore, Boria Majumdar, cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta and the ATK Mohun Bagan fan club as he requested them to spread the message among the masses regarding the new facility.

Great initiative in Kolkata to provide much needed Covid relief to the city in a small yet significant way. Proud of you @SuvonkarB dada. Pls help spread the word @DeepDasgupta7 @BoriaMajumdar @GautamGambhir @VenkyMysore @KKRiders @atkmohunbaganfc https://t.co/U0VhUwR0eL — Sanjog Gupta (@Sanjog_G) May 18, 2021

KKR team COVID-19 cases

The Kolkata Knight Riders were the first franchise to confirm that members from their contingent had tested positive for the deadly virus during the latest edition of IPL. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two players whose tests returned positive. Moreover, New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert was the third player to have contracted the deadly virus. Moreover, 25-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna, who had left the bio-bubble on Ahmedabad after a negative COVID-19 report, tested positive when he reached Bengaluru after IPL 2021.

Kolkata coronavirus cases update

There has been a significant surge in the number of Kolkata coronavirus cases. The Bengal state recorded a total of 19,003 cases on Monday. Kolkata is believed to have contributed significantly to the aforementioned figure. The state is currently under lockdown because of the rising number of cases.

Image source: iplt20.com / PTI