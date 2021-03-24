IPL 2021 Broadcast Chief Warns Brett Lee About Cancelling His Indian Visa; Here Is Why

Brett Lee was part of the victorious Australian squadron that won the 2003 World Cup final against India on March 23, 2003. In order to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Australia’s unbeaten World Cup run from 2003, the speedster took to his social media accounts and shared some memorable snippets from the tournament. Apparently, Star Sports India head Sanjog Gupta took note of the tweet and replied comically to Brett Lee's tweet in the comments section.

IPL 2021 broadcast chief and Brett Lee share a laugh over India vs Australia 2003 World Cup battle

The Star Sports Network is all set to broadcast the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season next month. Brett Lee, who is likely to be one of the commentators of the tournament, has apparently already received a prohibition from entering India for his possible commentary duties. The Star Sports chief Sanjog Gupta jokingly wrote “No Indian visa for you” in a response to Brett Lee’s tweet.

Sanjog Gupta’s hilarious reply was in reference to Brett Lee unintentionally reminding the Indian fans about their 125-run defeat in the 2003 World Cup final. Lee also laughingly responded to Gupta later. Here is a look at the entire Twitter conversation between the pace legend and the broadcast chief of the IPL 2021 season.

Ouch! No Indian visa for you now Binga ðŸ˜‡ — Sanjog Gupta (@Sanjog_G) March 23, 2021

The curious case of Ricky Ponting spring bat from India vs Australia 2003 World Cup final

In the final, then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Australian opening batters Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist gave their side a steady start, it was skipper Ricky Ponting who took the game away from India as he showcased exemplary batsmanship on the day. The star batsman paced his innings to perfection and displayed a great amount of confidence while counter-attacking the likes of Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath, Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh.

Ricky Ponting was timing the ball superbly on the given day and his flawless batting also led to fan theories that suggested that the player had spring inside his bat. The talented cricketer remained unbeaten on 140 and orchestrated a stellar partnership alongside Damien Martyn to help his side post a target of 360. India fell 125 runs short of their target to hand Australia their third World title and second in succession. The ‘Ricky Ponting spring bat’ headlines aside, here’s a look at the batsman’s ruthless knock against India in the 2003 final.

Ricky Ponting in India vs Australia 2003 final, watch video

ðŸ”‹ Ponting power



18 years on, @RickyPonting's 140* remains one of the great captain's knocks in ICC Men's @cricketworldcup history ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º pic.twitter.com/2Yq3tCHI7c — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2021

Revenge served for India in India vs Australia 2011 World Cup classic

Remarkably, Team India defeated Australia in the virtual quarterfinal clash of the 2011 World Cup at home on March 24, i.e. just a day later after their eight-year old humiliation in South Africa. Ponting also scored a hundred this time around, albeit in a match-losing cause. India later romped to victory in the final against Sri Lanka a few days later.

Highlights from India vs Australia 2011 World Cup, watch video

ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†âœ–ï¸



India ended Australia’s run of World Cup wins in the quarter-finals of the 2011 edition.



Check out the highlights ðŸŽ¥#CWC11Rewind — #CWC11Rewind (@cricketworldcup) March 24, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM