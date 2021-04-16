IPL 2021 Broadcasters Confident Of Upping TV Viewership From April 18; Here Is How

As the lockdown in India intensifies, the official broadcasters of the IPL 2021, Star India, have decided to ramp up their offerings of the cash-rich tournament and make it accessible to an even larger section of the population. Already one of the most-watched sports events in the country, the IPL is set to grow its viewership manyfold over the coming weeks, with Star TV announcing that they will now telecast the IPL 2021 live on their non-sports channels and their dedicated sports channels. This announcement will come as a delightful surprise to many in the country who do not have subscriptions to sports packages but still want to enjoy all the live action of the tournament.

IPL 2021 live streaming to be available on Star Plus from Sunday

The official broadcasters of the IPL, Star India, have announced that they will be making the weekend matches of the IPL 2021, in particular the Sunday fixtures, available on their popular Hindi soap channel, Star Plus. Beginning from this Sunday, April 18, there will be one more addition to the 'Where to watch IPL live?' list, with Star Plus SD and HD will playing all of the IPL 2021 games live from 7:30 PM onwards. The first two teams to benefit from this massive expected jump in viewers will be the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings who go head to head at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 18.

IPL 2021 schedule

After the massive delay in the IPL 2020, the latest season of the IPL began at its scheduled date of April 9. The tournament has not undergone any format changes despite a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in India. With a round-robin, followed by playoffs and a final, the tournament will have 60 matches over the course of almost two months. The final of the IPL will be played on May 30 in Ahmedabad. With COVID protocols in place, the BCCI has decreed that the entire IPL tournament will take place at just six venues, which will all serve as neutral grounds.

Here is the full IPL 2021 schedule:

Where to watch IPL live? IPL 2021 live streaming details

Besides the Sunday matches being available on Star Plus, all IPL 2021 matches will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The tournament will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the MI vs RCB match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

